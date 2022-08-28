Felix Yanez

age 19, passed away on July 16, 1950. He was born July 10, 1931 in Douglas, AZ., to Ignacia Yanez and Pablo Yanez. He loved music and played in a band before deciding to join the Military. He served in the United States Army from January of 1949 until he was mortally wounded during combat. Preceded in death by sisters, Josefina Garcia and Rosie Valenzuela; brother, Manuel Yanez. He is survived by sisters, Lupe Salazar and Connie Cintron. It brings peace to the family for him to come home after his remains were identified on July 13, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN. Followed by the Burial from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at South Lawn Cemetery, 5401 S. Park Ave., Tucson, AZ, 85706.