FERLANTO, Joseph Michael "Sonny"
He was born in New York, NY. Joe (Sonny) was a loving brother, father, grandfather, and uncle. Sonny is leaving behind two sisters, Gloria and Angela (Roger); a brother, Anthony; daughter, Monica (Tim); two granddaughters, Ginevra and Krista and a great-grandson, David; nephews and nieces, Chris, Pamela, Jennifer, Laura, Nicole and Dale. He held a law degree from St. Johns School of Law, studied history at U of A, NMSU, pre-law at Seton Hall and worked Wall Street as a broker. His real love was history, teaching and being a child advocate. He moved to Arizona in the 60's with his wife Karen. Worked at Pima County Juvenile Court (Judicial) from 1970-1992, Magistrate Pro Tempore in Oro Valley, conducted a nationwide tour of 26 cities to teach a course on child abuse to people in the fields of medical, judicial, legal and social worker. Sonny wrote Child Abuse, a textbook for the course. He taught college courses, also participated in radio and TV debates in various legal matters in Tucson. He was a significant contributor to our community. We love you, miss you and will never forget you. A Celebration of his Life will be held at ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. Interment in Marana Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Arizona Children's Association or Casa de los Ninos. Arrangements entrusted to ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 520-327-6341.