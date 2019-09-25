EVANS, Fern
passed peacefully Saturday, September 21, 2019. The fourth of nine children born to Frances and John Busby April 28, 1929, St. David, AZ. Fern lived most of her life in Tucson. Fern loves and cherishes her family and lived a life of service to family and others. Fern was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She earned bachelors and masters degrees from the University of Arizona and loved teaching at Sewell elementary school in Tucson for 30 plus years. She was an avid Arizona Wildcat basketball fan. Fern believes in eternal families and even though she will be dearly missed by family and friends, family members look forward to a great Heavenly reunion with her. She is survived by five children, Kenny McGee, Jeanne Chipman, Sally Narducci, Dee Evans and Pamela Ann Ezell; 18 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Janet Larson and brothers, Jay and Jim Busby. We love and miss you Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Great-Great Grandma and Aunt Fern! Services Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 6150 E. Fairmount, Tucson with burial 4:00 p.m. St. David cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.