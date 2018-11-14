FERRIS, Mary Catherine (Goodrich)
known to family and friends as "Mary C.", passed away on November 5, 2018, at the age of 88 years. A native of St. Paul, MN, Mary C attended Saint Catherine's University for her bachelor's degree and then Saint Louis University for a Master's degree in nursing. She had nine glorious years in the Air Force receiving her Captaincy and serving as a Flight Nurse between 1954 and 1962 traveling to such places as Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Hawaii. In 1962, she married Manuel Martin Ferris (native of Lowell, MA) and eventually settled in Oro Valley, AZ in 1986 by way of Boston, Chicago, Winnipeg, Bermuda, Madrid and Goose Bay, Labrador, amongst many other special places! She was a remarkable woman with many accomplishments. Traveling and volunteering were her passions. She also loved a good game of cards, especially bridge! She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Manny Ferris (Oro Valley, AZ); her daughters, Teresa and her two children, Niyah and Kali (Chicago, IL); Cathy and her husband, Mike Brennan and their four children - Ferris, Clare, Jimmy and Aila (Chicago, IL); PJ and her husband, Nick Tippenhauer (Newport, KY); Maureen and her husband, Greg Prindeville (Kingston, MA). A Memorial Mass will be will be held on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Oro Valley, AZ (will take place in the chapel) officiated by Fr. John P. Arnold. A private burial to follow the Mass. Donations, in memory of Mary C. Ferris, can be made to National Right to Life at www.nrlc.org/donate or via mail at National Right to Life, Attn: Development Department, 512 10th Street NW, Washington, DC 20004. For information call VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, 520-544-2285.