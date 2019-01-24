FILIPPINI, Sally (Shaefer)
On January 19, 2019, Sally Filippini, a beautiful, caring, and loving wife, mother, and aunt, began her journey to be with the Lord. Born on January 5, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois, she lived there until the age of 10 before moving to Tucson, AZ. She graduated from Amphi class of 1957 before attending the University of Arizona. Sally worked with her parents at the Catalina Bakery on N. Campbell Ave. In July of 1973 she married the love of her life Karl Filippini. She enjoyed creating art, playing the piano and she brought much joy to her family. Sally sang with the Tucson Symphony chorus. She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Eleanor Gajewski and nephew, Gerald Gajewski. She is survived by her husband; son, Karl M. Filippini of Washington, DC., nieces, Christine, Catherine, and Laure, and brother-in-law, Gerald Gajewski; her cousins, Ginny and Dorothy, as well as cousins in Germany. Visitation on Friday, January 25, 2019 at Angel Valley Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Followed by Funeral Mass at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 1946 E. Lee St. at 11:00 a.m. Concluding Service and interment at East Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to American Heart Association or charity of your choice. Arrangements Entrusted to ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 2545 N. Tucson Blvd., Tucson 327-6341.