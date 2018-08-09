FIMBREZ, Lydia May 22, 1933 - July 11, 2018
85, born in Glendale, AZ. Our precious mom and nana went home to be with Jesus. She lived to serve the Lord and her family. The doors to her heart and home were always open. She was an incredible cook and homemaker who loved her family. She is survived by her five children, Cynthia, Carol (Bo), Ronald, Patricia (Glen) and Christine; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, five siblings and many friends, family and neighbors who will miss her greatly. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Adam; her son, Adam Jr. and her granddaughter, Ashley. Services will be held at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN, 5401 S. Park Ave., Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Flowers may be sent to South Lawn.