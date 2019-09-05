FLEMING, Finis Richard
Born in Valliant, Oklahoma August 6, 1920 and died in Tucson, Arizona August 26, 2019. Son of William David and Daisy Dean (Arrendell) Fleming. His wife, Juanita (Johnson) and daughter, Nita Jo as well as all of his siblings, Lorean Dozier (Walter), Cooper (Tina), Fred, Alice Baber (Morgan), J.W. (Helen) and Mary Edna Mussett (Robert) predeceased him. He served in the Navy during World War II on the U.S.S. Ringness APD 100 and in the Army National Guard during the Korean War. He worked for Motorola in the Phoenix, Arizona area from 1959 until his retirement in 1982. Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Green Acres Cemetery located at 401 N. Hayden Rd., in Scottsdale, Arizona.