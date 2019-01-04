FISCHER, Lois L.
(90) was born in Rolf, OK and entered eternal rest December 26, 2018 in Tucson, AZ. Although her family had relocated to AZ during the depression, Lois returned to OK and graduated from college in the state of her birth. When Lois began her 2nd teaching position in Benson, room-mates introduced her to Ken and they were married in November of 1954 less than one year after they met. After Ken's death, Lois remained in their home for as long as her health allowed. Lois is survived by brother-in-law, Herman Fischer of Tucson; sister-in-law, Ella Fischer of Michigan; four nieces, several cousins, former students and a great number of friends. Services will be held at the Benson Community Presbyterian Church on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment follows at Cochise Gardens of Rest. Lois has designated the Benson Community Presbyterian Church for memorial contributions. Arrangements by RICHARDSON'S BENSON MORTUARY