FISHER, Junior Deane
Born October 26, 1922 in Viola, Il and passed away peacefully on November 20, 2018. Proud Arizona Wildcat resident since 1955. He was preceded in death by parents, George and Mary Fisher of Tucson and grandson, Tracy Thompson. Survived by wife, Darlene Fisher (m. March 15, 1941) and daughter, Carol Thompson (Bob) and son, Gary "Pete" Fisher (Patti) along with many grandchiildren and multiple family members. Proudly served in the US Army during WWII. Retired from Klassen Kitchens of Tucson. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft, Tucson, AZ 85711. Donations can be made to Cholla Bay Sportsman's Club c/o Helen Dalstrom, P.O. Box 77152, Tucson, AZ, 85705. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.