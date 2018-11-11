FISKNESS, Lois Arlene Gilbert
died October 30, 2018. Arlene was born June 26, 1933 in Vancouver, WA. She was the youngest of four children born to Ernest and Iva Gilbert. Arlene graduated from North Central High in Spokane, WA. She majored in vocal music, piano, and theatre arts. Arlene married Jack Fiskness in 1951 and they started their journey together in Denver, CO. They lived in Albuquerque, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Rochester and Philadelphia. Arlene retired in 1987 as secretary to the Chief of Surgery at the VA Hospital in Palo Alto, CA. Jack also retired as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for VWR Scientific. They relocated to Indian Wells, CA. and finally found a permanent home in Tucson. Besides her family, Arlene enjoyed cruises, RVing, genealogy, bridge, crossword puzzles, her dollhouse, sewing, remodeling the houses they lived in, and her dog, Charlie. Arlene is survived by Jack, her husband of 67 years; children, Steve Fiskness (Cathie), Karin LaRocca and Paul Fiskness (Sue); grandchildren, Michael (Tarah) and Matthew Fiskness, Pete and Nick LaRocca, Carly Fiskness and great-grandchildren, Hunter and Jack Fiskness. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.