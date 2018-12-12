FLANAGAN, Katherine, "Katie"
92 went home to the Lord on November 30, 2018. Katie was born on August 11, 1926 in Rome, N.Y. to Francis and Lena Heffner. She attended school in Rome, NY and graduated from The Academy of The Holy Name in June of 1943. Katie married Paul Flanagan at St Mary's Church in Rome, N.Y. on February 11, 1956. Katie began her career working in her family's grocery store in Rome, N.Y. She went on to work in car dealerships in Rome and Utica, NY and then working in car dealerships in Tucson, Arizona as a bookkeeper. She left the auto industry and worked at Carlson Brick for many years. After her retirement, she worked part-time for Barbara Grygutis, a local artist in Tucson, Arizona. Katie became a world traveler and always said it was the best education she ever had. Her brother, William and his wife, Nancy Heffner of Rome, NY survive Katie. She also leaves many nieces and cousins. Katie had a natural gift of making and keeping friends of all ages, for a lifetime. Katie was a woman of deep faith. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The Funeral Mass will be at St. Odilia's on Thursday, at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 13, 2018. Katie will be buried with her husband, Paul in Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Two hearts, two souls, together forever. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.