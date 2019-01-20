FLEMING, Kay Ellen
79, completed her last rounds the evening of January 4, 2019. Born May 19, 1939 in Milwaukee, WI, to Clinton and Lauretta (Kleinheinz) Martinson. Kay Ellen attended Mercy High School and Alverno College School of Nursing in Milwaukee. Following graduation, Kay Ellen joined the United States Navy and attained the rank of Lieutenant. She proudly served at the U.S. Naval Hospital in San Diego (CA), San Francisco (CA), Bremerton (WA), Uokosuka, Japan, and on the USS Repose (AH16). During her period of service she received the Vietnam Service Medal, Expert Pistol Shot Medal, Expert Rifleman Medal and National Defense Service Medal. As a civilian, Kay Ellen was a Registered Nurse and worked as a Nursing Supervisor at Tucson General Hospital and El Dorado Hospital. Kay Ellen was a practicing nurse for almost 45 years as well as a passionate amateur genealogist who documented over 30,000 cemetery headstones. An avid traveler, Kay Ellen courageously embarked on many solo adventures and international medical missions across the globe. Predeceased by her husband, Merle D. Fleming; son, Mark S. Fleming; brother, Phillip B. Martinson and mother and father. Survived by her son, Scott E. Fleming and daughter, Heather D. Fleming; sister, Virginia (Martinson) Hart; brother, Rick Martinson; sister, Mary (Martinson) Thim; brother, Dennis Martinson; niece, Shannon Jensen; niece, Stephanie (Martinson) Ford; niece, Tara Martinson and numerous grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery located in Marana. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.