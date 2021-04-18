Flora Kornmuller

86, devoted wife and longtime Tucson resident, died April 11, 2021 after suffering from dementia and heart problems. Her husband, Bill Kornmuller, passed away in 2012. Flora Mary Frullani came to the United States in 1947 from Tuscany with dual citizenship. Back home, she loved playing in the mountains and climbing trees. Then the war started. In Pittsburgh, she was part of the Italian-American community and graduated from Fifth Avenue High School. She married Bill Kornmuller in 1957 and moved to Tucson, where she enjoyed hummingbirds and walks in the desert with Bill, especially around San Xavier. She was a secretary at Dietz Elementary School for many years and enjoyed her many friends made there. She also was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Parish and sang in the choir. One of the last songs she sang was "Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing." The family thanks the wonderful people at Elmcroft of River Centre who cared for Flora and brought her food and joy. We also thank everyone at Tucson Medical Center who gave her comfort. Tua famiglia ti voglio tanto bene. Mourning her loss are children: Lee Barnes (Ray) of Falls Church, VA; Steve Kornmuller (Robin) of Bangor, ME and Bill Kornmuller residing in China and grandson Quinn Kornmuller of Bangor. Also mourning are sisters, Liana Petroni of Pittsburgh and Elma Masters (Bud) of Tucson; sister-in-law Barbara Frullani of Michigan and brother-in-law George Kornmuller of Massachusetts. Brother-in-law Peter Kornmuller died March 22nd. Please donate in her memory to the Tohono O'odham education fund run by the Native American Advancement Foundation https://www.naafnow.org/get-involved. A memorial service will be held late this year. BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL is handling the arrangements.