Florence Don

Passed away surrounded by family on July 2, 2021 at the age of 94. Florence is preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Don Sr.; her daughter, Phyllis Miller; daughter-in-law, Adrienne Don and granddaughter, Samantha Don. She is survived by her children, Chris Given (David), Jeff Don (Mimi), Richard Don (Chanida Maneechaiy), Phillip Don Jr. (Alison) and Pamela Don-Horn (John Thun), along with 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Florence is also survived by her sister, Anna Don Belton and her brothers, Edward Chan, Keylor Chan (Marty) and Paul Chan (Etta), in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. Florence and her husband, Phillip were the former owners of El Cortez Market/Don's Deli. Florence was her family's strong matriarch who loved people and would light up at family gatherings. She also was an amazing cook who loved to travel, play bingo and the slots. Florence's Memorial Service will be held Monday, August 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., at New Life Bible Fellowship, 4900 W. Cortaro Farms Rd., Tucson 85742. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Chinese Cultural Center or Gospel Rescue Mission. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.

