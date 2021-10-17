Florence John

lived a full life of 90 years before passing away on August 24, 2021 in Tucson. Born in Morgantown, WV, she was the daughter of George B. Flegal and Margaret B. Flegal. She was married to the late Lemuel N. John, Jr. and had three children, Marta John of Santee, CA, David John and Paul John of Tucson. She was grandmother to Stacey Johnson of Denver, CO and Jesse John of Kokomo, IN. Florence was an outgoing, social person who loved being involved with the Elks Club and the Singletarians, where she held various positions. She loved traveling the world with her friends and hosting and attending parties. She was also a lifetime Mah-jongg player. A Service/Celebration of life will be held at a later date in Tucson. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.