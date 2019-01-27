FLORES, Lorenzo "Larry"
59 of Tucson, AZ went to be with the Lord, January 17, 2019. Born, July 10, 1959 in Casa Grande, AZ. Larry is survived by his wife of 32 years, Joni Flores and their two sons, Steven Flores (Samantha Griffus) and Aaron Flores. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Peyton, Urijah and Colt Flores; along with many loved family members. Services will be Tuesday, January 29, 2018. Viewing 9:00 a.m., Service 10:00 a.m. at First Southern Baptist Church, Tucson, AZ. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.