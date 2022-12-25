Floyd Buser

Floyd "Tom" Thomas Buser, 88, of Tucson, Arizona sadly left us on December 18, 2022. He was born August 16, 1934, in Cumberland, MD. Tom is survived by his spouse of 65 years, Pamella Jean, as well as his beloved children- son, Tony (Medw); daughter, Pam (Jeff); and son, Jeff (Gloria); 3 sisters - Carol Buser, Ruth Hodel and Eileen Twigg; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many cherished friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd M. and Wilda Buser. We will always miss those blue eyes, sharp wit, and great life advice. A visitation gathering will be held at Brings Broadway Chapel, 6910 E Broadway Blvd on December 29, 2022 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Cremated remains to be interred at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 30, 2022.