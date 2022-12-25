 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Floyd Buser

  • Updated

Floyd "Tom" Thomas Buser, 88, of Tucson, Arizona sadly left us on December 18, 2022.  He was born August 16, 1934, in Cumberland, MD. Tom is survived by his spouse of 65 years, Pamella Jean, as well as his beloved children- son, Tony (Medw); daughter, Pam (Jeff); and son, Jeff (Gloria); 3 sisters - Carol Buser, Ruth Hodel and Eileen Twigg; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many cherished friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd M. and Wilda Buser. We will always miss those blue eyes, sharp wit, and great life advice. A visitation gathering will be held at Brings Broadway Chapel, 6910 E Broadway Blvd on December 29, 2022 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.  Cremated remains to be interred at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 30, 2022.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges and universities ban TikTok on campuses across the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News