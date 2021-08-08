Folmer Christensen

died on June 30, 2021 in Tucson, AZ at the age of 86. Folmer was born November 23, 1934 to Folmer F. Christensen and Lola Christensen in Vermillion, SD. Nick is survived by his children, Jane E. Mansley, Phoenix, AZ and Charles J. Christensen, Louisville, KY. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice E. Christensen of 57 years and his brother, Dan Christensen. He has four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Nick graduated from Vermillion High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and served two years. He attended the University of South Dakota, graduating with a degree in accounting. He worked as a financial officer with many different companies, mostly hospitals, until his retirement. Nick loved the Lord and was active in men's Bible studies, choir and church leadership positions. He was also an active Mason for over 50 years. Nick was inurned with his beloved wife Janice in Tucson, AZ at a family ceremony. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.