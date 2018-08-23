FONTAINE, Nicholas
beloved son, brother and grandson passed away unexpectedly in Phoenix, AZ at the age of 24. He is survived by his parents, Mark and Sara; his brother, Charles of Vail, AZ; his grandmothers, Irene Bolszio and Sara Wyatt Fontaine and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Nick was born on April 1, 1994 in Tucson, AZ. Athletic, creative, and intelligent, he graduated from Cienega High School in 2011 and attended Arizona State University. Described by many as kind, generous, and positive, he brightened everyone's life and was looking forward to the future. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed. A Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, August 25, 2018 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, Arizona from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tucson, Arizona.