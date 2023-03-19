Forrest "Frosty" Calvin Bol, 68, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family March 9th 2023. Born March 20th 1954 in Lafayette, Indiana to Otto and Emily (Porte) Bol. Frosty is survived by brother, Les (Paula) Bol; sister, Darlene Bol; sons, John (Sheila) Bol; Luke Bol; Paul (Cate) Bol; grandchildren, Cara, Miranda, Matthew, Mcalah, Eric, Charlotte, Forrest, Sarah, William, Alaura, Loralai; great-granddaughter, Violet. Preceded in death by parents and sister, Gwen. Frosty moved to Tucson with his family in 1970. Frosty graduated from Amphitheater High School where he played in band and was well-liked by his classmates. Frosty was active in church where he met the woman who would become his wife, Cathy (Blom). Frosty and Cathy had grown up less than 100 miles apart in Indiana and moved to Tucson around the same time. They were soon married and began their life together with son John, followed by two more, Luke and Paul. Frosty and Cathy made their home in Tucson, with a short but enriching stay in Pinetop-Lakeside where Frosty took a job managing White Mountain Supply, a plumbing wholesaler, leaving Plumber's Specialty in Tucson. The boys were delighted for the change and took full advantage of the many forests, lakes and streams to explore. After 3 years on the mountain his friend Jim Van Stelle, of Plumber's Specialty fell ill and called on Frosty to return and manage his business. Frosty packed his family and returned to the flat land where he remained until his death. He took the reins for his friend Jim and wife Ruth and helped them continue their successful venture, training up their son in the business who was eventually able to sell out to a global conglomerate. Frosty went on to open a plumbing service company and earned many devoted customers who always had a friend in Frosty's Plumbing. Frosty was a devoted husband and father, making time for his sons, teaching them by word and deed the importance of family, hard work, integrity and love. Frosty frequently took his family on trips to camp, fish, or just drive old logging roads of northern Arizona on Sunday afternoons. Frosty donated his body to science, arranged by SWIBA. Please join us for a celebration of life to be held Sunday, March 26th at The Knights of Columbus Hall, 1330 S. Mountain Avenue from 1-4 p.m.