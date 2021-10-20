 Skip to main content
Forrest Kelley

Forrest Kelley

  • Updated

KELLEY, Forrest Ronald Pai

beloved husband and father,

will be laid to rest

on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

His relationship with and love for Jesus, was his top priority,

followed by his love for his family, friends,

and his country.

Forrest will be honored at the

Arizona Veteran's Memorial Cemetery,

15950 N Luckett Rd., Marana, AZ.

A reception will follow at Casa's Church in the Youth Building,

10801 N. La Cholla Blvd., Oro Valley, AZ.

