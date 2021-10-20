Forrest Kelley

KELLEY, Forrest Ronald Pai
beloved husband and father,
will be laid to rest
on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
His relationship with and love for Jesus, was his top priority,
followed by his love for his family, friends,
and his country.
Forrest will be honored at the
Arizona Veteran's Memorial Cemetery,
15950 N Luckett Rd., Marana, AZ.
A reception will follow at Casa's Church in the Youth Building,
10801 N. La Cholla Blvd., Oro Valley, AZ.
