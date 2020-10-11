Frances Edson

EDSON, Frances Robinson
of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 after a brief bout with cancer. An online celebration of her life will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 4:00PM PST / 7:00PM EST. Information on how to access and log-in to the event can be found at https://www.bit.ly/FranEdson.
Fran was born March 16, 1934 to Francis P. Robinson and Carolyn G. Robinson, and grew up in Columbus, Ohio. She attended University High School and was a graduate of Oberlin College. She retired from Camino Medical Group in Sunnyvale, California where she had worked a Physician's Assistant. Fran relocated to Tucson, Arizona and was active in the Saddlebrooke community and then the Mountain View Retirement community. She belonged to Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church and was a long-time member of the church choir.
She had a passion for traveling the world and was a frequent participant in National Geographic and Elderhostel programs. She combined this with her love of photography and was able to surround herself with wonderful images of her trips. She also enjoyed visiting numerous National Parks in the US, with Yosemite being her favorite.
Fran is remembered by friends and family for her tireless spirit, her ability to put mind over matter, and her love of travel and adventure.
She leaves behind her daughters, Lori Rhodes, Leslie Dietiker, and Kristen Dietiker; her grandchildren, Taylor, Erin, Sean, Jacob, and Alex; and her great-grandson, Clark. She is survived by her sister, Carol (Robinson) Hopkins, niece Kathryn and nephew Mark. She was predeceased by her husband Robert.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to the Yosemite Conservancy at www.yosemite.org/edson.
