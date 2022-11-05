Frances Gillette

91, died on October 30, 2022. She is survived by her brother, James Martin; three sisters, Margaret, Nancy and Judy, six of her eight children, Greg, Jeff, Gerard, Joel, Julianna and John; 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild also survive. Frances was born on March 21, 1931, in Bloomington, Indiana. She worked for several years as a registered nurse in Indianapolis, where she met her lifetime love and husband of 52 years, Dr. John Gillette. John and Frances were married in 1953 and moved to Tucson in 1956. Passionately devoted to her husband and children, Frances also had an intense love for all animals and worked as a docent at the Reid Park Zoo for many years. Generous with her time and resources, she was kind and helpful to anyone who had the pleasure of making her acquaintance. We will greatly miss her, and we will fondly remember her always. Visitation will be held at the BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 East Broadway Blvd. from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 215 South Craycroft Rd. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Reid Park Zoo or the National Right to Life 419 South St. NW, Suite 500, Washington, DC 20004-2293.