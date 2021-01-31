Frances Ludwig

LUDWIG, Frances B.
born on May 18, 1933, passed away unexpectedly and suddenly in her home in Tucson, Arizona on January 24, 2021. She lived most of her life in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania. Frances "Bea" is a retiree from Laurel National Bank where she was a teller for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward G. Ludwig. Bea is survived by four children, Edward, April, Charles, and Kathyrn and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her family will have a private ceremony on January 30, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future for friends and others to join once it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Impact of Southern Arizona with a notation "In Memory of Frances B. Ludwig." Instructions for donation can be found on their website; www.impactsoaz.org Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.