Frances Mahoney

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 Frances Marie (Stallings) Mahoney passed away peacefully, at the age of 98, surrounded by family at her home in Tucson, Arizona. Frances was born the youngest of four children on April 15, 1924 in Waterflow, New Mexico, to Lawrence L. and Rosabelle Stallings. Following high school, Frances initially attended Mount Saint Joseph Junior College in Maple Mount, Kentucky, and subsequently graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1948. Frances then moved to Farmington, New Mexico and taught high school business classes. It was during this time she met and married William Thomas (Tom) Mahoney in May, 1951. The couple made their home in Durango, Colorado and together raised five children. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Frances continued her career in education, teaching at St. Columba School in Durango from 1969 to 1977. Following her retirement from teaching she and Tom moved to Arizona in 1983 where they enjoyed many years with friends and extended family. Frances was a teacher her entire life. She enjoyed time in the classroom with students but following retirement from formal education, she continued to teach the more important lessons in life by example. Her family, friends, neighbors and caregivers witnessed her strength, determination, and self-discipline while at the same time appreciating her gentle soul which radiated kindness, patience, and gratitude. She will be missed. Frances was predeceased by her husband Tom and is survived by her loving children, Kathy McGavran (Stephen), Maureen Petersen (Jack), Tom Mahoney (Brenda), Colleen Greer (Edward), Eileen Mahoney, and sister-in-law Dorothy Brack. She is also survived by grandchildren Jackie Petersen Tate (Kevin), Katie Petersen Snider (Josh), Caitlin, Elisabeth and Stephanie McGavran, Mackenzie Greer Kratz (Stuart), and Matthew and Ryan Mahoney; great-grandchildren Lily, Landon, Alaura and Nolan and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held in Tucson on Tuesday, January 17 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church at 11 a.m., with a luncheon celebrating Frances' life to follow. Attendance at either one or both is welcomed. If attending the reception only, call 520-742-1638 for location details. Funeral Arrangements were made with Adair Funeral Homes https://adairfuneralhomes.com/