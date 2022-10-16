Frances Sundt

Frances Schmidt Sundt, beloved wife of Robert Stout Sundt, passed away on September 22, 2022. Born April 13, 1930, at Tucson's Methodist Hospital, she spent her early years at Colossal Cave with her father, Frank Schmidt, and mother, Evelyn Schmidt. Her father was an early explorer, developer, and manager of the Cave and living there provided Frances with the opportunity to meet people from all over the world as she spent weekends and summers conducting tours of the Cave. Frances attended Vail Elementary School, then a two-room schoolhouse, and went on to attend Mansfeld Junior High, Tucson Senior High, and the University of Arizona. As a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Frances constantly sought to help those less fortunate than herself and to serve her beloved community of Tucson in numerous capacities, including the Tucson Museum of Art, St. Luke's in the Desert, Christ Presbyterian Church as Elder, Deacon, and chairman of the sanctuary building committee, the Presbytery of Southern Arizona, P.E.O. Chapter J, United Way, Arizona Children's Home, Junior League, City Panhellenic, her sorority Delta Delta Delta, and President of the Girl Scout Council. She received a number of honors for her service to the community that include being a member of the Tucson High School Hall of Fame, the Athena Award from the Junior League for Outstanding Service, and the University of Arizona Woman's Studies "Women Who Lead Award". Frances is survived by her husband, Robert Sundt, her son Eric (wife Karen and grandson Eric), daughter Thea Sundt-Myers (husband Mason, granddaughters Caylei (great-granddaughter Genevieve) and Nicolle), great nephews Jim Herman and John Herman, great-niece Jaqueline Daglio, cousin Cindy Schultz of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and Mason's son Robert (wife Michelle and sons Jonathan, Elliot, Mason, and Luke). A celebration of Frances' life, her love of family and friends will be held at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ, 85710, at 1pm on Saturday, November 5. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Christ Presbyterian Church, the Girl Scouts Sahuaro Council at 4300 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ, 85711, or a charity of your choice.