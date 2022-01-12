was born on July 11, 1932, in Sherborn, Massachusetts, and died on December 17, 2021, in Tucson, AZ, at 89 years old. He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Penelope; his ex-wife, Karen; his children, Tricia Mateosky, Christopher Bruning, Raymond Bruning, Francis Bruning II, Michael Bruning, Spencer Carter, Alex Bruning, Phoenix Bruning, Alia Jones, Noni Jones, Pendleton Jones and Tosh Jones along with grandchildren, Seth, Chelsie, Athen, Beverly, Tyler, Dustin, Grayson, Everett, James, Dazzlyn, Rincon, Bishop, Sawyer, Elsie and Kingston. He is also survived by his siblings, Grace, Elva, Raymond and Irene. He was also an "Uncle Frank" to many, but not too many. Frank was preceded in death by his son, Kevin; his daughter, Jacquelena and his siblings, Paul, Gertrude, Evelyn and Carl.