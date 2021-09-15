89, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2021, in the special care of the Aslan's Home in Tucson, AZ. Born in Superior Wisconsin, November 1931, the son of Eva and Francis Havican, at the age of 17 he joined the United States Air Force and served 22 years. While in the USAF, his duties included, Crash Fire Rescue, Recruiter, Deputy Base Fire Marshal, Fire Chief and Base Sergeant Major. His tour of duty in the USAF had taken him to several places, including Shemya AFB Alaska, South Korea, George AFB CA, Yokota AFB Japan, Bryan AFB TX, Selfridge Field Michigan, Wheelas AFB Tripoli Libya, Plattsburgh AFB NY, and finally Davis-Monthan AFB. After his USAF retirement and with his vast knowledge & experience as a Fireman/first responder, he joined Hughes Aircraft Company as Plant Protection Chief and transformed the Fire Protection & Security Services at USAF Plant 44 and retired 18 years later. Survived by his is loving wife of 68 years, Teresa; son, Patrick (Leah); granddaughter, Hallie (Rochelle); great-granddaughter, Acacia, he will be missed dearly, for his story telling, extensive history knowledge, cheerful whistling, Irish song melodies, sports conversations, dedicated church services, family devotion, unconditional love, many lifelong friendships, skipbo card games, youth baseball coaching, scout master, camping and fishing trips. A Mass will be held Tuesday, 10 a.m. September 21, 2021, at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church followed by an Honor Guard Service gathering at All Faiths Memorial Park-Our Lady of the Desert. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.