Francis Kin

KIN, Francis "Alice"

77, of Tucson, transitioned to new life on August 29, 2021.

Preceded in death by parents, Alfredo and Amparo and siblings, Arnold, Norma, Oracio, Alfred and Pat. Survived by her sister, Lucy, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Alice was a selfless, compassionate, and generous spirit who helped raise many of her nieces and nephews. Her very social personality reaped life-long friendships with many dear and wonderful women. And her service at Evergreen Air Center gave her great joy in meeting people from all over the world.

A private service for family and friends will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.

