Francis Skopp

SKOPP, Francis "Frank" Michael
80, of Tucson, Arizona, passed on February 6, 2020. Frank was born in Chicago, IL on November 20, 1939 to the late Francis and Marge Skopp. He retired after 30 years of service to our country from the United States Air Force as a CMSgt. Following his retirement from the AF, he received his Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources at Park University. Frank went on to have a 10-year career working for the State of Arizona and after his retirement went on to volunteer with the VFW Post #549. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Patricia Helen Skopp; children, Kathleen Walczak (Paul), Michael Skopp (Rikki) and Philip Skopp (Michael Golden) and grandchildren, Aubrey Skopp, Wesley Skopp, Barry Rosenberg, Timothy Rosenberg and Mitchell Rosenberg. Please join the family for a Visitation on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a burial to follow immediately after. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the American Heart Association or the VFW Post #549 in memory of Frank.