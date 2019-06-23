ARVIZU , Francisco Jose
(1922 - 2019)
ARVIZU, Linda Celia Durazo
(1925 - 2019)
Francisco Jose Arvizu, 96, passed away on April 1, 2019 and Linda Celia Durazo Arvizu, 93, passed away on May 24, 2019. Preceded in death by their son, Zaragoza and their grandchildren, Tony and Amanda. They are survived by Carlotta (Carlos), Francisco Jose II (Eloise), Rosalinda, Yvette (Rich), Carlos (Jo Anne), Juarez (Sandra), Lucas, Walterio (Lucy) and Miriam. Francisco and Linda were married for 72 years and dedicated their lives to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Francisco was born in Nacozari de Garcia, MX and later became a citizen of the United States. Francisco was a carpenter by trade who worked tirelessly to support his family, a history aficionado and a proud member of the Masonic Lodge. Linda was born in Douglas, AZ, a homemaker who later in life worked part time at J.J. Newberry, TG&Y and SAS Fabrics. A devout Catholic, talented seamstress and life of the party, Linda often spent her time blaring the radio or television while cooking, dancing or making crafts. When company arrived at the couple's home, they knew to expect an open door, a fresh pot of coffee and plenty of food and laughter. A combined Celebration of Life for Francisco and Linda, as well as their son, Zaragoza, will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Santa Cruz Catholic Church, 1220 S. Sixth Ave. in Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.