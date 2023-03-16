Francisco S. Gastelum, 76, preceded in death by his Father Gabriel Gastelum, Mother Josefine Acuna, Brothers: Gabriel and Richard Gastelum. Survived by his loving wife, Esther Gastelum of 22 years, Children: Andie (George) Sanchez, Brianna, and Frankie Gastelum, Stepchildren: Diego, Anthony, and Rosemary Encinas, 12 Grandchildren, Sister Olga (Mayo) Granado, and Brother David (Claraline) Gastelum. He was loved by many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Francisco was a Vietnam Army Veteran, he enjoyed baseball, golf, horse races, watching the Diamondbacks baseball, and drinking his cold Budweiser. Would like to give special thanks to Dr. Tranen and the staff at Agave Clinic at the VA Hospital, Right at Home Healthcare service and Harmony Hospice at Arizona State Veteran Home. He'll be missed very much. Love You, Frank. Visitation will be held, Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Santa Rosa de Lima, 2015 N Calle Central, Tucson, AZ 85705 at 4:00 pm, Rosary at 7:00 pm followed by an all-night vigil. Mass will be held Monday, March 20, 2023, at 9:00 am followed by burial at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705.