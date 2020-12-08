Francisco Llanes

LLANES, Francisco Javier Sr.
died peacefully in his home on December 3, 2020 with his family by his side. Francisco was born in Nogales, Sonora MX on November 27, 1931. He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Lisa; his mother, Petra; brother, Rafael; and sister, Teresa Altamirano. He is survived in death by his wife of 62 years, Kay; his son, Francisco Jr. (Brenda); his grandsons, Francisco III (Angelica), Joseph (Cazandra) David, James, and Patrick; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Eleazar, Sulema, Ezra, AnaLuna, Darek and Nikolai; with many loved nieces and nephews. The Llanes Family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to those who helped with his care during his long illness. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.
