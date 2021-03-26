Francisco Martinez

Francisco Roberto Martinez Madrid, 62, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Silvia Silva; six children, Sasha L. Duarte, Francisco A. Martinez, Roberto J. Martinez, Demi A. Martinez, Iliana Z. Martinez and Angel D. Silva; five grandchildren, Inessa T. Rodriguez, Jesse J. Rodriguez, Isela M. Rodriguez, Roberto J. Martinez Jr. (Joshua) and Mercedes B. Martinez; one great-grandchild, Maximus J. Hernandez and five sisters, Maria Lopez, Blanca Flores, Margarita Martinez, Luz Pacheco and Lucrecia Estrella. He was preceded in death by his parents and one great-grandchild. Francisco was devoted to his family and faith and passed away surrounded by his family. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Johns Church, Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., with a burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. His celebration of life will be after his burial services. Please contact (980) 309-1323 for info.