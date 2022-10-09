Francisco Medina

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Age 81, was born September 17, 1941 in Douglas, Arizona. Francisco (Pancho) Medina went peacefully to be with the Lord on September 25, 2022, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Grace Medina; daughters Tina Limon and Denise Medina; 10 grandchildren; sisters Betty Martinez, Ramona Yslas, Mary Urbalejo, Bertha Ravago, Carmen Louquez (Louie), Gabriela DeWitt (Larry); and brothers: Johnny Martinez (Cecilia) and Manny (Sylvia). Pancho was preceded in death by his parents: Manuel Medina, and Maria Saucedo; and his brothers Victor Martinez and Rolando Martinez. Francisco (Pancho) retired after a long career with Pacific Fruit Express railroad. He was an active member of Derechos Humanos and a community activist who was committed to making this world a better place, fighting against injustice and inequality. He was a volunteer, and the Minister of Culture, at Casa Maria. A public memorial event in his honor is planned for October 30, 2022 at the El Tiradito, at 420 South Main Avenue, from 2-5 pm. Francisco (Pancho) Medina, you will truly be missed.

