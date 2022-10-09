Francisco Medina

Age 81, was born September 17, 1941 in Douglas, Arizona. Francisco (Pancho) Medina went peacefully to be with the Lord on September 25, 2022, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Grace Medina; daughters Tina Limon and Denise Medina; 10 grandchildren; sisters Betty Martinez, Ramona Yslas, Mary Urbalejo, Bertha Ravago, Carmen Louquez (Louie), Gabriela DeWitt (Larry); and brothers: Johnny Martinez (Cecilia) and Manny (Sylvia). Pancho was preceded in death by his parents: Manuel Medina, and Maria Saucedo; and his brothers Victor Martinez and Rolando Martinez. Francisco (Pancho) retired after a long career with Pacific Fruit Express railroad. He was an active member of Derechos Humanos and a community activist who was committed to making this world a better place, fighting against injustice and inequality. He was a volunteer, and the Minister of Culture, at Casa Maria. A public memorial event in his honor is planned for October 30, 2022 at the El Tiradito, at 420 South Main Avenue, from 2-5 pm. Francisco (Pancho) Medina, you will truly be missed.