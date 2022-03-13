Francisco Moraga

Francisco E. (Eddie) Moraga passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 4, 2022. Eddie was born September 17, 1931 in Nogales, Arizona to parents Antonio and Aurora Moraga. Eddie was a 1950 graduate of Nogales High School and a 1955 graduate of the University of Arizona with a Mechanical Engineering degree. He was an accomplished athlete, at NHS as a player on the 1949 AZ state basketball championship team, as well as a baseball pitcher at the UofA for Coach Frank Sancet. Eddie was inducted into the NHS Hall of Fame and the Arizona Hispanic Sports Hall of Fame. He served as a Nogales City councilman, a NUSD school board member, and a faithful 4th degree Knight of Columbus. He was a devoted parent who taught hard work, honesty, use of encouraging words, unconditional love, opportunity to play sports, and a joy of doing things right the first time. Eddie will be remembered and dearly missed by all who knew him including his wife of 68 years, Maria (Ariño) Moraga; daughters, Clarissa Jacquez (Jesus), Norma Chernin (Matthew), Annette Moraga Drake (Jeff); sons, Edward (Georgia), Francisco (Joanne), Ruben; 10 grand and 7 great-grandchildren. A Memorial service will be held March 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish, 601 E. Ft. Lowell Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705. In lieu of flowers, the Moraga family requests any donations be made to: The UA Campus Arboretum, PO BOX 210036 Tucson, AZ. 85721 (in the name of Eddie Moraga).