Francisco Sanchez

Frank joined the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers "Old Pueblo" Local Lodge 933 shortly after hiring into Hughes Aircraft Company in July 1986, Frank was a dedicated Union Leader for over three decades, serving in roles as Shop Steward, Alternate Shop Steward, Executive Board Lay Member and Strike Captain, where Frank served his beloved lodge in the 2006 Strike with Raytheon. Frank coordinated members picket details while working closely with the lodge's Community Services Committee. Frank always put his Membership first! While serving as Shop Stewart Frank and his management team were the model for the Union and Company's mutual pledge to corporate, resolving countless issues at the shop floor lever, always remaining a calm and well-prepared gentleman. Frank is loved by many in his Union and Company and will be missed by all.