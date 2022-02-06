Francisco Sanchez

Sanchez, Francisco P.
Francisco P. Sanchez, 57, born in San Francisco, California, passed away on January 18, 2022. The funeral service will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN, 5401 South Park Avenue.
Frank is preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Puccinelli and his grandmother, Rose Puccinelli.
Frank is survived by his beloved Nora, his two sons, Francisco (Tanisha) and Ruben (Celina) and Nora's two daughters, Elizabeth (Sergio) and Tabitha; his father, Frank Sr. and mom, Linda; his ten grandchildren, Angela, Alyssa, Milo, Sofia, Julian, Levi, Lexoni, Ella, Harper, and Benicio; his brother, Mark (Kara); his sister, Ann Frances McNew and his nephews, Ricky, Mateo and Enrique.
Frank was a Manufacturing Technician Lead and Shop Steward at Raytheon in the Composites factory for more than 20 years for a total of 35 years. He started working at Raytheon in July 21, 1986. Engineers across the Airport Site used Frank as a highly respected resource for information. His strong skills were surrounded by developmental foundations and problem solving. Manufacturing Technicians, WIPS, Custodians, Chemical Handlers, Maintenance Trades, Machinists all implemented Frank's ideas and help, advice or just to have friendly conversation.
Frank joined the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers "Old Pueblo" Local Lodge 933 shortly after hiring into Hughes Aircraft Company in July 1986, Frank was a dedicated Union Leader for over three decades, serving in roles as Shop Steward, Alternate Shop Steward, Executive Board Lay Member and Strike Captain, where Frank served his beloved lodge in the 2006 Strike with Raytheon. Frank coordinated members picket details while working closely with the lodge's Community Services Committee. Frank always put his Membership first! While serving as Shop Stewart Frank and his management team were the model for the Union and Company's mutual pledge to corporate, resolving countless issues at the shop floor lever, always remaining a calm and well-prepared gentleman. Frank is loved by many in his Union and Company and will be missed by all.
Frank enjoyed watching sports, movies, and comedy. Frank also enjoyed collecting VHS and DVD's and CD's, comic books, and sports cards through the years and really enjoyed watching his 49ers play Football. Frank could spend hours listening to music reminiscing on old childhood memories, family, or his teen years mischief.
Frank was a very caring thoughtful person. Frank always made himself available to provide a helping hand or an ear to listen. He was there for anyone in the family that needed him. He loved all of his grandchildren, especially playing with his young granddaughters. Frank will be truly missed by his loving family, co-workers, special friends and all who knew him.