FRANK, Albert Roger, M.D.
Albert Roger Frank of Tucson, AZ was born on June 11, 1941 in Chicago, IL and passed away on June 15, 2018 in Kansas City, MO after a brief illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Elbert Frank, and his brothers, Richard, John and George Frank. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cynthia Craddock Frank of Tucson; daughters, Christina Erwin (Marty) of Overland Park, KS and Maria Proctor (Christopher) of Leawood, KS; grandchildren, Ethan and Caroline Erwin and Emily and Ava Proctor; brother, Anton Frank of Venice, FL, and nieces and nephews. Al graduated from Loyola University's Stritch School of Medicine in 1966. Following honorable service as a Captain in the US Air Force, Al completed his residency at the University of Wisconsin Madison in Radiation Oncology and further study at the University of Lund, Sweden. He practiced as a Radiation Oncologist in Omaha, NE for over 30 years. He was inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Radiology and was recognized by Suburban Rotary of Omaha as Rotarian of the Year for medical work in Nicaragua. He was a member of the American Society of Therapeutic Radiologists and St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Tucson. Al's loves included family, medicine and patients, books, traveling with friends, and his 55' Thunderbird. He was a long-time member of the Nebraska chapter of the International Wine and Food Society and a founding member and past President of the Tucson Branch. He was a generous, kind and humble man with a keen sense of humor and a lifelong passion for learning. Donations in his memory can be made to St. Rita of Cascia High School, 7740 S. Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60620 (Advancement Office) and the American Cancer Society.