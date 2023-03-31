It is with great sadness that the family of Frank Leon Alvarez announces his peaceful passing. He died on February 22, 2023, at the age of 77, at Banner University Medical Center. He died surrounded by music, love, and family. Family and friends knew him as "Frank", "Pancho" or "Panchito". He was born on September 23, 1945, to Jose C. Alvarez and Maria J. Leon in Bisbee, Arizona. He was one of five children. Frank graduated from Bisbee High School, class of 1964. He proudly served during the Vietnam War as a United States Army soldier. He married Guadalupe Z. Alvarez on January 15, 1972, and started a family. He later retired as a sergeant from the Arizona Department of Corrections. Some of Frank's hobbies included sports, music, singing, and dancing. He was a talented musician who, for many years, played in a band called "The Latinnaires". Golf and baseball were among his favorite sports. Frank was a friendly, fun-loving, talkative individual who loved to meet new people. He was known for his good sense of humor and extroverted personality. He was admired for his optimism, enthusiasm, and intelligence. He was loved for being genuine, compassionate, and kind. He was a patient listener, and you could always count on him to give a good pep talk. Frank had a lot of wisdom to share, and always offered positive words of encouragement to those around him. Frank dedicated his life to his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his wife, Guadalupe Alvarez, he is survived by his children and grandchildren: Yvonne, Frank Jr., Eddie, Karina, Brianna, Adrian, Cesar, Jesus, Michael, Ivan, and Alan. As well as his great-grandchildren: Yasmine, Damian, Julian, Zaihlyn, and Jesus Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, as well as his daughter and granddaughter, Yvonne and Brianna. Frank will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Thank you to the staff at Banner STICU and Bring's Funeral Home for their kind and compassionate service. A service commemorating Frank's life and death will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows located in Tucson, on April 28 at 11am. Frank's burial will be held at Memory Garden Cemetery in Bisbee, on April 29 at 1pm.