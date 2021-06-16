Frank Amparano

AMPARANO, Frank R.

76, passed away December 15, 2020 from COVID related complications. Born in Tiger, AZ, but was raised in Barrio Hollywood on Tucson's west side. 1963 Tucson High School graduate. Retired from the City of Tucson in 2007 as a Painter Supervisor.

Survived by wife, Sylvia; daughter, Rebecca; grandchildren, Oliva, Akido, Amelio and great-grandson, Issac; brother, Vicente and wife Delia, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded by father, Vicente; mother, Guadalupe; stepfather, Alex and sister, Consuelo.

Frank was involved in sports throughout his life. He spent many years coaching girls' softball impacting many young lives. He officiated, refereed, umpired at all levels from youth to college ball. His leisure was golf. Member of the El Rio Men's Golf Group and a regular in Ralph's Friday game.

He was actively involved in the operation and maintenance of the Latin American Social Club/El Casino Ballroom and was serving as President at the time of his passing. He voluntarily donated his time with other individuals and causes throughout his life. Family, friends, and community were important to him, and will be missed.

We will honor him with a "mighty fine" 10:00 a.m. Mass on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church, to be followed by a Celebration of Life at the Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th St., immediately after. Interment will occur at a later date. Una Mas y nos vamos. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.