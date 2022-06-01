Barrett, Frank

It is with great sadness the family of Francis Llewellyn Barrett, 83, announces his peaceful passing on May 16th, 2022. Frank Barrett aka "Pops," "Papa," "GUF", "Frankie" and *Uncle Frank to his family, friends, and students, was born to Eileen and Francis Barrett in Jacksonville, FL on December 24th, 1938, at 2 minutes before midnight. The decision was if he were born on the 25th his name would be Noel. Frank often gave thanks that he squeaked in before midnight.

The family moved to New Orleans, LA in 1946 and after his father's premature passing in 1951, Frank as the oldest child with two younger siblings, took on the role of "man of the house". His childhood was spent enjoying the outdoors fishing, swimming, and playing on various sports teams in Jefferson Parish. It was during this time he acquired his childhood nickname "Big Grin Barrett" and to this day all those who have seen him smile, know why. Frank was raised a devout Catholic attending parochial schools and then Jesuit High School where he won almost every award in math and science available before graduating in 1957.

Frank attended SW Louisiana Institute now LSU-Lafayette for two years, where his academic awards continued. He was accepted to the US Air Force Academy as part of its fifth class with aspirations to join the NASA astronaut program, majoring in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering. He was a member of the Engineering Society, fenced, and was a falconer working with the Academy falcons. Frank graduated from the Air Force Academy 50th in his class of 499 graduates in the Class of 1963, with President John Kennedy speaking as an honorary member of the class.

Immediately following graduation, Frank entered graduate school at Purdue University in a special program culminating in a master's degree in Astronautical Engineering for potential astronaut candidates. Upon completing this program, he began pilot training at Williams AFB in Phoenix where he soloed in the T-37 trainer and then moved to the supersonic T-38, graduating in March 1965. Frank was assigned to qualification training in the F-4C followed by three weeks of Air Force Survival School northwest of Reno. F-4 Training followed at Davis Monthan AFB for five months.

Frank then was assigned to the 40th Tactical Fighter Squadron, 33rd Tactical Fighter Wing at Eglin AFB in Florida. Frank then volunteered for a classified, hazardous assignment only knowing it involved attacking surface-to-air missile sites in North Vietnam. He trained with the first class of F-4C Wild Weasels and flew combat missions over North Vietnam and was assigned to the famous 555th Tactical Fighter Squadron (Triple Nickels) of the 8th Tactical Fighter Wing. The Triple Nickels shot down 39 of the 137 MIGs killed by the Air Force over North Vietnam. Bob Hope called the squadron the "World's largest distributor of MIG parts." Frank flew 100+ combat missions over North Vietnam including the heavily defended and dangerous area around Hanoi dealing with MIGS and surface-to-air missiles. For his service in Vietnam, he received several commendations including the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Frank returned to the Air Force Academy to teach and work as a flight instructor. At this point, he was introduced by fellow Academy graduates to the love of his life, Mary who was widowed a few years earlier and the mother of three young boys, Mark (8), Kevin (6), and John (4). After dating the family, Frank and Mary were married and their lives were forever transformed into the loving relationship that exists today

In 1971, Frank and his new family were transferred to Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson where he flew the A-7 Corsair. During this time, he spent a year in Thailand flying F-4s and another year in Alabama at the Command and Staff (the Air Force War College) while simultaneously earning an MBA at Auburn University. Frank finished his Air Force career flying the A-7 until his retirement in 1983.

Upon leaving the Air Force, Frank returned to his great passion of teaching at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and other universities in Tucson. His love of teaching was lifelong, and he earned the love and adoration of his students earning the moniker "Uncle Frank" and multiple teaching awards.

Frank was raised in a strong Catholic environment and his exceptional devotion to his Catholic faith was lifelong. Frank is survived by his wife of 52 years Mary, sons Mark, Kevin (Melinda), and John (Mary Kay); grandchildren Jason, Jenna (Sean), Kate, Aislinn, and Jack; great-grandchildren Clancy, Rowan, and Mick; sister Pinkey (Jim), nephew Jay and niece Jennifer and their families. Frank was predeceased by his parents Eileen and Francis and his brother Dr. James Barrett.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Frank's honor may be made to:

Embry-Riddle Patron's Fund via givingto.erau.ed or mailed by check to ERAU - Office of Philanthropy, 1 Aerospace Blvd. Daytona Beach, FL. 32114. Arrangements by East Lawn Mortuary.

