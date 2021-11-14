 Skip to main content
Frank Beller

BELLER, Frank A. "Jason"

passed away November 9, 2021, with his wife by his side. Frank loved biking, hiking in the mountains, and the beach. He and his wife enjoyed traveling to his favorite spot, Pacific Beach in San Diego. Frank also loved old westerns and classic rock music. He is survived by his wife, Melody; his son, Dorian; daughter, Heather; two grandchildren and a brother and sister. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dalia and sister, Marie. A Memorial Service is scheduled at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, November 18, 2021 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

