Frank Borquez

Frank A. Borquez, 53, unexpectedly earned his wings on April 24, 2022. He was born on January 11, 1969 in Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by his father, Frank U. Borquez; girlfriend, Joy Black; daughters, Maricela Catalan (Isaiah) and Nikkie Borquez (Dom); sons, Frank "Gordo" Borquez (Jami), Fernando Borquez, Alex Borquez; stepsons, Josh, Jeff, Andrew and Brady Black; grandchildren, Lariyanna, Alisyanna, Eliyanna, Alicia and Aubrey; brothers, Robert Borquez (Liz) and Martin Anaya (Adelina); sister, Frances Anaya; He is preceded in death by his mother, Guadalupe A. Borquez. Frank was a loving and caring father, grandfather, boyfriend, son, brother & friend to many. He was a dedicated employee to Merit foods where he spent the last 11 years as a CDL truck driver. He was also an active member of the baseball & softball community. He played a big role in teaching kids the game of baseball & softball. For 20+ years he spent his spare time coaching at American little league, Sunnyside little league, ASA softball & Pueblo high school. Aside from coaching he enjoyed playing slowpitch softball and golfing with family & friends. Most weekends he loved to hangout in the backyard making carne asada & drinking his tall boy of Budweiser michelada with all his family. His kids & grandkids were his world and he always made sure they were well taken care of. He was a huge Dodgers, Lakers, Rams & Arizona Wildcats fan. Frank definitely left his positive impact on lots of people and now we ask for you all to help us keep his memory alive. We love you dad, and we will always carry you in our hearts. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 5th at Martinez Funeral Chapels-Tucson from 5pm-9pm with a Rosary at 7pm. Mass will be held Friday, May 6th at St. Augustine Cathedral at 10am with a burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery.