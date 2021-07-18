 Skip to main content
CAVALLO, Frank

August 30, 1934 - July 9, 2021

On July 9, 2021, Frank Cavallo left this earth to join his departed son, Rosario in the company of our Lord in heaven.

Frank was born on August 30,1934 in Calabria, Italy. As a young adult, he immigrated to America with his parents, Rosario and Rosa Cavallo. Through hard work and dedication, he fulfilled the American dream for himself and his family.

Frank will be remembered as a loving husband to Caterina, his wife of 58 years, as a wonderful father to his daughters, Rosetta, Serafina, Olga and to his sons, Rosario and Francesco and as a wonderful grandfather to his grandchildren, Matthew and Madeleine.

The Viewing will take place on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. The funeral service will take place at St. Cyril of Alexandria Roman Catholic church on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

