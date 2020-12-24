Frank Chihak

CHIHAK, Frank A.
World War II era veteran, shoe salesman, fisherman, Giants baseball fan, storyteller, died December 22, 2020 at the home of his son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Shraddha Hilda Oropeza. He was 99.
Frank served 1942-46 in the Army Air Corps as a B-24 tail gunner and gunnery instructor on several stateside assignments, including what then was called Davis-Monthan Air Field, where he was stationed in 1943-44, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. He was in the Air Force Reserve from 1946 to 1951.
In 1947, he returned to Tucson to work for Baker's Shoes, Levy's Department Store, Given Brothers Shoe Co., David's Shoes and the Little Outlet over nearly six decades. At Levy's, he managed the women's and children's shoe department downtown and in 1960 was the first retail employee to report for work at the new El Con Mall. He was president of El Con Merchants Association in 1973-74 and Park Place Merchants Association in 1977.
Frank fished for trout in the White Mountains and Parker Canyon Lake regularly until a few years ago, when the last of his fishing buddies died. He became a Giants fan when, at age 12, he saw them beat the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in 1934 on a homerun by Mel Ott.
Anyone who missed his stories - about fishing, military service, selling shoes to his "good customers" - need only stick around; he repeated them.
Francis Anthony Chihak was born September 22, 1921 in Dubuque, Iowa, where after high school graduation in 1939, he went to work at the Dubuque Telegraph-Herald as a bookbinder before enlisting in the military in 1942. He was the son of Anthony G. and Genevieve Chihak, who preceded him in death, as did his wife, Mary; his four sisters and son, Patrick.
Survivors: daughter, Genevieve Heath; sons, Francis Anthony and Michael (Shraddha Hilda), all of Tucson; daughter-in-law, Pamela Chihak of McMinnville, Ore.; Tucson stepchildren, Jean Leon, Gilbert Leon, Ronald Leon, Carol Leon, Leticia Gomez and Teresa Leon Ortiz; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Frank requested there be no service. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.