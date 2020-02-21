Frank Coronado

CORONADO, Frank B.

was born May 30, 1930 he left us peacefully on February 15, 2020.

He has been reunited with his daughter, Yolanda.

Survived by his loving wife, Emma and children, Lisa (Tom) Reesing, Ernie (Mary) Coronado, Frank Coronado, Oscar (Diane) Coronado, Dan (Martha) Coronado and Tom (Yoli) Brassard; his brother, Gilbert Coronado; nieces and nephews,

grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren will miss him dearly.

Services will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 Rosary 8:00 a.m., at SENSIBLE CREMATIONS, 109 W. Grant Rd. Mass at St. Augustine's Cathedral 9:00 a.m., Burial Arizona Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Marana, 15950 N. Luckett Rd.

