Frank Elcess

Frank Elcess

ELCESS, Frank

My son, Frank Elcess, was taken off life support and passed away on June 16, 2021 at Hayden Veteran's Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.

Frank was born on August 21, 1953 at a Marine base in Quantico, Virginia, where his father was stationed. He lived with his family in many states until he was 15 and then settled in Tucson. Frank attended Santa Rita High School. After his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy here he was a medic and was stationed in the Pacific region for ten years with Marine units. He then completed his education to become a nurse and worked in the Tucson area.

Frank died of Super Nuclear Palsy, which is a combination of Parkinson's-Alzheimers disease. He possibly contacted this condition when in the Pacific Islands where it was prevalent.

He leaves his family too soon - his mom, Beverly; sisters, Leanne Jones and Lisa Elcess and his brothers, Randall and Richard.

There will be private services at All Saints Memorial Park. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.

