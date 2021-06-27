Frank Elcess

Frank was born on August 21, 1953 at a Marine base in Quantico, Virginia, where his father was stationed. He lived with his family in many states until he was 15 and then settled in Tucson. Frank attended Santa Rita High School. After his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy here he was a medic and was stationed in the Pacific region for ten years with Marine units. He then completed his education to become a nurse and worked in the Tucson area.