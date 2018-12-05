FRANK, Elliot
On Friday, November 30, 2018, Elliot Frank, 46, passed away peacefully at his home with close family members present. A native of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Elliot attended Bucknell University and graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He later earned a Juris Doctor at American University while working at the US Patent Office in Washington DC. In late 2011, he joined the firm Grossman, Tucker, Perreault & Pfleger and moved to Tucson, where he was promoted to partner in 2017. Elliot was a tremendously kind-hearted and loving individual who approached life with a sense of purpose and a sense of humor. He was generous with his time and his money - supporting many charities and organizations. He opened his home to rescue animals with special needs and was a volunteer with the Humane Society and the Red Cross. Preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn; he is survived by his wife Elizabeth (nee Landeen); father Lester, sisters, Paula Frank and Sue Hill and nephew, Ian. Elliot will forever be remembered with love and respect by all who knew him. A Celebration of Elliot's Life will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at the Frank family residence with Rabbi Helen Cohn officiating. Donations in memory of Elliot can be made to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.