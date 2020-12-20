Frank Lopez

LOPEZ, Frank Florez, Sr.,
89, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born August 12, 1931 in Riverside, California. He was a resident of Tucson, AZ for the past 53 years. He is survived by his beloved wife, Aggie of 63 years; his children, Erlinda, Rebecca, Frank Jr. (Sherry), John (Connie) and Rachel (John); 24 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four brothers, Tony, Tommy, Edward, Manuel and six sisters, Amalia, Martina, Mary, Dominga, Lupe and Augustina. Preceded in death by daughter, Esther; parents, Tomas and Josephine Lopez; brothers, Joe and Jesse and sisters, Eleanor and Ramona. Service was held Saturday, December 12, 2020 http://tucsontabernacle.org/1403-streaming
Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.
