Frank Moreno

86, of Tucson passed in the presence of his loving family on May 1, 2022. Married Alice (Calvillo) in 1955. Father of 4, Grandfather (Tata) of 10, Great-Grandfather (Tati) of 14. Joined the Air Force in 1954, then served in the Arizona Air National Guard 162FW for 33 years where he retired as a Chief Master Sergeant. He will be remembered dearly and deeply missed by all. A Memorial service will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows, Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. A Private burial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bring's Broadway Chapel.