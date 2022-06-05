 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frank Moreno

  • Updated

Moreno, Frank (Chico)

86, of Tucson passed in the presence of his loving family on May 1, 2022. Married Alice (Calvillo) in 1955. Father of 4, Grandfather (Tata) of 10, Great-Grandfather (Tati) of 14. Joined the Air Force in 1954, then served in the Arizona Air National Guard 162FW for 33 years where he retired as a Chief Master Sergeant. He will be remembered dearly and deeply missed by all. A Memorial service will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows, Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. A Private burial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bring's Broadway Chapel.

